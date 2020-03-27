Opinioni

Boris Johnson positivo al Coronavirus

|
Boris Johnson ha annunciato di essere positivo al Coronavirus SARS-COV-2 e a COVID-19. Il primo ministro britannico lo ha scritto su Twitter corredando l’annuncio con un video in cui raccomanda ai cittadini del Regno Unito di stare a casa.

Leggi anche: Come Boris Johnson ha cambiato idea sul Coronavirus proprio mentre i leghisti elogiavano la strategia britannica

