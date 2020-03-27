Boris Johnson positivo al Coronavirus

Boris Johnson ha annunciato di essere positivo al Coronavirus SARS-COV-2 e a COVID-19. Il primo ministro britannico lo ha scritto su Twitter corredando l’annuncio con un video in cui raccomanda ai cittadini del Regno Unito di stare a casa.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri

— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020